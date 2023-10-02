Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 82 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $306.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,796. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

