Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $530.12. The company had a trading volume of 905,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,979. The firm has a market cap of $503.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

