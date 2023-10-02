iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.14. 635,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

