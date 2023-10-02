Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

UPS stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,789. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

