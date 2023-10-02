First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $157.95. 1,416,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,040. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.