SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,997,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 312,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.90. 1,777,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

