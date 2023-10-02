Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 151,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $120,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 669,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,054,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,891,000 after buying an additional 131,387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 10,672,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957,604. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

