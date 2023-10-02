Private Ocean LLC Has $259,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

