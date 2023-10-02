First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.62. 3,425,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,170. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

