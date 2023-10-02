Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $95.18. 1,143,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,134. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $73.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.