Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,566 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,543,802 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

