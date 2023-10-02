Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.84. The stock had a trading volume of 770,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,615. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.34 and a 200 day moving average of $456.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

