PSI Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,887. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.