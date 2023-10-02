Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,281,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,740,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

