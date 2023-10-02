Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

