Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,763. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

