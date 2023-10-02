QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,732. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

