iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 6.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $42,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 301,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

