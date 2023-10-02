Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.50. 20,400,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,389,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.