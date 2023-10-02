Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 24.5% in the second quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 111,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 102,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. 8,028,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,573,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

