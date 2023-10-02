Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

