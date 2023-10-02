iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.67. 3,394,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,763. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

