Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 302,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,578. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

