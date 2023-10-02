Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $306.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,124. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

