Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,218.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.10. 1,841,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,546. The stock has a market cap of $510.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.65 and its 200-day moving average is $455.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

