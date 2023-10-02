Summit Rock Advisors LP Invests $73.38 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,381,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 35.6% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.47. 37,259,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,488,723. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average is $351.48.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.