U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.12. 4,993,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,524. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

