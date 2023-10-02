The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Boeing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.72. 3,405,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,924. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

