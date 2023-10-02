Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 187,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 71,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,797. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

