Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.51. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

