C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

SPDW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. 4,858,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,731. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

