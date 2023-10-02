Farmers Trust Co. Has $288,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.32. The company had a trading volume of 737,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

