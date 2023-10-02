Farmers Trust Co. Buys 639 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 67,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. 3,857,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

