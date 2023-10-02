iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 505,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

