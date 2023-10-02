Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 751 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $625.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.62 and a 200 day moving average of $602.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,578. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

