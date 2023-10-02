Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $358.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,365,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504,609. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.48.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

