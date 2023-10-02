PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421,789. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

