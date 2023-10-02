Private Ocean LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.95. The company had a trading volume of 527,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.