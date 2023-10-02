Graypoint LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $26.86. 18,839,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,434,387. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

