Farmers Trust Co. Sells 7,801 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

