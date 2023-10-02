First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 25.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Accenture by 45.5% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 25.8% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $306.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,670. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.13.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

