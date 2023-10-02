Insight Folios Inc Has $364,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $90.04. 5,873,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,780. 3M has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

