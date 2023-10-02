CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

