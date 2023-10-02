Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,921,000 after buying an additional 95,293 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 252,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,991. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

