Keeler THomas Management LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

