Private Ocean LLC Sells 196 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $148.74. 1,556,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.