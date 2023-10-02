Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.93. 1,700,437 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

