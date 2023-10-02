Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,945,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

