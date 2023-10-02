Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.62. 704,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,429. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $186.35 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.47. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

