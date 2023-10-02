Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $272.66. 578,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.05 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

